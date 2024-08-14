Want a cooler home and better health? Try planting a tree

BELLEUVE, Wash. — Cooling down your neighborhood and improving your health might be as simple as planting a tree. Several cities and nonprofits in Washington want to help you achieve those benefits by offering free trees for you to plant.

“Heat has now become our deadliest weather disaster in America,” said Hilary Franz, Washington’s Commissioner of Public Lands.

Franz said on hot days, temperatures can vary between neighborhoods greatly.

“As much as 13 degrees hotter in one neighborhood,” she said.

Several cities and nonprofits are offering residents free trees to help.

The City of Bellevue is accepting applications until Sunday. Residents can request up to two free trees each year.

“Neighborhoods that have robust tree canopy are much cooler than neighborhoods without it,” said Sofia Fall, Bellevue’s Sustainability Program Coordinator.

It’s not just about cooling. Studies show tree canopy can improve residents’ physical and mental health.

“Trees are critical for cleaning the air and cleaning the water,” Franz said.

As those trees grow year over year, the benefits of canopy can serve generations to come.

While Washington is known for its trees, tree canopy can vary greatly by neighborhood.

“We know that areas with lower tree canopy tend to be communities of lower income, (have) higher numbers of recently immigrated community members,” Fall said.

Last year, Washington launched a first-of-its-kind project to expand tree canopy equitably statewide.

To help, you can apply for free trees in your city. Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, and various other municipalities and nonprofits have their own programs.

Just remember, once you receive a free tree, it’s your responsibility to take care of it.

You can track tree canopy in your neighborhood here.





