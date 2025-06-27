Want to adopt? 53 felines rescued from RV in Vancouver

The Humane Society of Southwest Washington is looking for forever homes for 53 cats and kittens found inside an RV in Vancouver.

Animal control brought the felines into the shelter on Wednesday.

To make room, the shelter is waiving adoption fees Friday through Sunday.

“Our hardworking staff and volunteers leapt into action, preparing our education center for intake and processing these cats and kittens,” the shelter shared online.

The shelter has about 83 cats and kittens up for adoption. To view them, click here.

If you want to help, but don’t have the time or space for a pet, you can donate to the shelter by clicking here.

