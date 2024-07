PARKLAND, Wash. — A wallaby was caught on camera running around Parkland Sunday.

Washington State Patrol troopers and Pierce County deputies tried to wrangle the animal at 158th Street East and B Street East, but it got away.

Eventually, a trooper tackled it and took it way.

It’s believed to belong to a local petting zoo.

“No Deputies, Troopers or Wallabys were hurt in today’s incident,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss said.





