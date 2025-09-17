WA woman convicted of stealing $100K from Spokane Tribe’s child welfare fund

DAVENPORT, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A Davenport woman was convicted Thursday of bank fraud and embezzlement after stealing more than $100,000 from the Spokane Tribe of Indians’ Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS), the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Tawhnee Willow Colvin was convicted of 25 counts of bank fraud and one count of embezzlement for making more than 70 fraudulent money transfers as assistant director of the Spokane Tribe of Indians’ Department of Health and Human Services and DCFS.

“In an egregious breach of trust and solely for her own personal interest, Ms. Colvin exploited her position as the assistant director of DCFS for the Spokane Tribe of Indians to steal thousands of dollars from vulnerable children over a period of years,” U.S. Attorney Pete Serrano said. “Sadly, it remains unknown how many children Ms. Colvin harmed through her crimes.”

Tribe employee siphons child welfare accounts for personal gain

Colvin’s position granted her access to the Spokane Tribe of Indians’ bank account, which held funds used for the care of needy children in temporary custody with the Tribe.

Between Oct. 2019 and Nov. 2023, Colvin made more than 70 fraudulent money transfers. After starting with smaller transactions, Colvin eventually transferred thousands of dollars at a time, totaling more than $50,000 from the DCFS account into her own. Colvin also withdrew more than $50,000 in cash from the DCFS account.

On October 23, 2023, Colvin was terminated from her position at the tribe; however, she continued to fraudulently transfer funds to her personal accounts after her termination.

“For years, Ms. Colvin abused the faith placed in her as a public servant to steal tribal funds intended to care for children in foster care,” said Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. “For her own personal gain, she stole more than $100,000, leaving the account almost completely drained. Every one of these dozens of transfers diverted resources away from the most vulnerable members of our society and into her pockets.”

Colvin’s sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 15.

