Thurston County man found guilty of murdering couple in 2023

A Thurston County man, Timothy Burke, has been found guilty of premeditated first-degree murder linked to the 2023 deaths of a Thurston County couple.

Burke, 47, shot and killed Karen Koep, 62, and her husband, Davido, 68, at their Lake Forest home on or between November 10 and 13 in 2023, prosecutors stated, according to The Olympian.

How investigators tied Burke to the killings of the Thurston County couple

On November 13, 2023, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies responded to the home for a welfare check when both victims failed to show up for work on Monday. Large amounts of blood were found along with other evidence, but neither body was found. Deputies arrested Burke four days later.

Burke was booked into Thurston County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Court documents released in 2023 showed that the suspect was in the process of being evicted by the couple before they were reported missing.

Investigators found both bodies on December 2, 2023, buried off Stedman Road S.E., on Joint Base Lewis-McChord property, less than a mile away from the couple’s property. Burke was living in a tent on that property.

“Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the discovery, and sadly, we believe Davido and Karen Koep have been located based on the preliminary investigation,” said a spokesperson in a 2023 press conference.

The Thurston County Coroner, Gary Warnock, confirmed that both victims had died due to several gunshot wounds.

The verdict and the community’s response

Following the weeks-long trial, Burke was found guilty of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, along with other lesser-included offenses.

On Tuesday, TCSO commented on the verdict, labeling it a “tremendous loss,” and acknowledging the detectives’ unwavering effort throughout its investigation.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Karen Koep and Davido,” TCSO stated. “We hope this verdict brings some measure of closure as they continue to cope with this tremendous loss. We also want to recognize and thank our detectives for their dedication and perseverance through the many long days spent investigating this case, as well as their work in presenting the facts to the prosecutor’s office. Their efforts helped ensure a strong case was brought before the jury.”

Keith, a neighbor, spoke to KIRO 7 and said he lives near Davido and Karen Koep’s home. He said Koep was his doctor and noted that a void has been left in the neighborhood.

“She was my own personal doctor, and I find it very frustrating that here’s the community going through this grieving, feeling very bad for all the people and families affected by this,” he said in 2023. “I’m outraged. I’m angry. And somehow the wheels of justice have to turn in a good way. My prayers for the family. It’s been one of the most miserable days of my life.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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