WA teen missing since 2023 may be in Seattle area

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public as deputies search for a Washington teenager who has been missing since 2023.

Ray Reed, now 17, was last seen getting picked up by a friend in Sequim in March 2023.

“He was picked up from his home by a friend and was later seen getting a ride from an unknown female,” the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office reported. “He may possibly be in the Seattle area, but his exact location is unknown.”

Reed is 6 feet, 0 inches tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

“His family is heartbroken and desperately searching for answers,” the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office stated. “If you have any information—no matter how small—it could make a difference. You can remain anonymous.”

You can submit information to the department by calling dispatch at (360) 417-2459 or its tip line at (360) 417-2540. An anonymous tip can be submitted online here.

A vigil for Reed will be held Saturday, June 14, at 2 p.m. at Carrie Blake Park in Sequim.

