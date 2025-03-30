Local

WA State Senate passes bill to hike gas tax by 6 cents per gallon

By KIRO 7 News Staff
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Senate voted on Saturday to pass a bill that would increase taxes on gas by six cents.

Senate Bill 5801 passed in a 31 to 18 vote and if signed into law, it would increase by two percent annually to account for inflation, according to a Senate bill report.

The bill would also increase fees for electric and hybrid vehicles, including a bump to registration renewal fees from $100 to $150.

The increase in costs is aimed to make up for a $1 billion budget shortfall, according to Washington Senate Democrats.

The bill was one of three passed on Saturday to address the state transportation budget.

“This is a year of budget challenges, but through a spirit of collaboration and compromise, we found a bipartisan solution to keep Washington moving ahead,” said Sen. Marko Liias (D-Edmonds).

Senate Bill 5801 faced some opposition from Senate Republicans.

“We’re putting gas taxes on automatic pilot and we’re putting the citizens of the state on mute,” Sen. Jeff Wilson (R-Longview) said. “Their taxes will keep going up and up, without representation, and the state will keep on taking and taking,” he said.

The Washington State House is also considering a bill to raise the gas tax by nine cents, which is expected to be voted on next week.

