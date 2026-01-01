WA state leaders urge vaccinations as flu cases spread

SEATTLE — Flu cases are spiking across the United States, with the CDC estimating that 81,000 people have been hospitalized this season alone.

In Washington state, flu activity is listed as “moderate.” It’s an increase from early December, but not as severe as hotspots around the country, including our neighboring state of Idaho. Still, officials are reporting 18 flu-related deaths so far.

Local health leaders are urging individuals to get vaccinated, especially before traveling to areas with high case counts.

Just under 25% of residents over six months old have received the flu vaccine this season. Last season, 30% of residents received their shot by the end of the season.

Thanh Nguyen, a pharmacist at Quynh Pharmacy in Seattle, reported that many customers rushed to get their flu shots as soon as they became available.

“People come in really early when the vaccine is available, about August,” Nguyen said.

Hop Nguyen was one of those customers.

“When I was young, I didn’t believe in the flu shot, but then when I started to get it, it does help you a lot,” she said.

Some have expressed concerns about a new flu strain that might not be a perfect match to this year’s flu vaccine.

“We do still think it’s offering protection in the sense that patients who’ve gotten the flu shot are having decreased severity of symptoms and aren’t sick for as many days,” pediatrician Dr. Amanda Kravitz with Weill-Cornell told CBS News.

Washington health officials continue to urge residents to wash their hands frequently, cover their coughs and stay home when sick to minimize flu spread.

