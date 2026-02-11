WA Senate honors Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Washington State Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution celebrating the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl 60 championship.

Senate Resolution 8683 honors Seattle’s 14–3 regular‑season finish with an NFC West title, the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed, and a playoff run capped by a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots. The measure also cites the team’s dominant playoff victories over the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field.

Senators praise Seahawks’ championship run

“Today I’m proud to sponsor a resolution honoring the Seattle Seahawks for one of the most remarkable seasons in Washington state history,” Sen. Nikki Torres, R‑Pasco, said.

She added that the championship run is “bringing this chamber together, setting politics aside, but it’s bringing people together.”

Sen. Steve Conway, D‑Tacoma, rose in support, reflecting on decades of watching the team.

“I’ve been watching the Seahawks play football for almost five decades, and I never thought I’d ever see a game where the Seahawks won by kicking field goals,” he said, noting kicker Jason Myers made five field goals in the Super Bowl — a new record.

Conway also praised head coach Mike Macdonald, saying, “He brought something to this team that’s different, and I believe we are indebted to him for what he did for our state.”

The resolution commends the organization’s players, coaches, staff, and ownership — as well as the “12s” — for their support. It also recognizes the team’s charitable and community service work throughout Washington.

