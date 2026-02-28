WA Rep. Emily Randall among members of Congress questioning Bill Clinton about Jeffrey Epstein

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Former President Bill Clinton finished his testimony before members of Congress — including Washington’s Emily Randall — for their investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The closed-door deposition ended after more than six hours of questioning from lawmakers about his connections to the disgraced financier.

“I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong,” the former Democratic president said in an opening statement he shared on social media at the outset of the deposition.

The deposition in Chappaqua, New York, marks the first time a former president has been compelled to testify to Congress.

It comes a day after Clinton’s wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, sat for her own deposition, where she told lawmakers that she had no knowledge of how Epstein had sexually abused underage girls and had no recollection of even meeting him.

Neither Clinton has been accused of any wrongdoing.

‘No one is above the law’: Rep. Emily Randall demands accountability

U.S. Rep. Emily Randall (D-Washington) is a member of the House Oversight Committee, which conducted the deposition.

“President Clinton, in his opening statement, said that America was built on the idea that no person is above the law, even presidents,” she told reporters Friday. “Democratic members of the Oversight Committee feel the same. No one is above the law, and anyone with knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes should absolutely come before the committee to give testimony about what they saw or did.”

Randall said Epstein’s victims and the American people “deserve accountability and truth.”

“That means a complete release of the files,” she said. “It means testimony on the record from anyone with information, whether that’s (U.S. Commerce Secretary) Howard Lutnick, Bill Gates, (Former Treasury Secretary) Larry Summers, and yes, even and especially Donald Trump.”

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Florida) noted Clinton has been willing to participate.

“President Clinton, as of right now, is cooperative and answering all of our questions,” Luna said. “It leads me to believe that if we can remove the partisan nature of this investigation, we actually might be able to get justice.”

