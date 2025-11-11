WA to open new Trader Joe’s store this Friday

LACEY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Popular grocery store franchise Trader Joe’s announced it will open a new location in Lacey on Friday, Nov. 14, among 34 other store openings nationwide.

The Trader Joe’s location will open in Lacey at 691 Sleater Kinney Rd. S.E.

“At Trader Joe’s, you won’t find a lot of branded items. Instead, you’ll discover a store full of unique and interesting products, along with everyday basics, in the Trader Joe’s label,” Trader Joe’s stated.

In 2024, Trader Joe’s unveiled 34 new store locations across the country and plans to expand even further in the near future.

After the franchise opens its additional 34 new stores, there will be eight states without a Trader Joe’s, including Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The famous grocery store franchise detailed its thorough buying process for its globally sourced products.

“Our buyers travel the world searching for products we think are exceptional and will find a following among our customers,” Trader Joe’s stated. “To earn a spot on our shelves, each product is submitted to a rigorous tasting panel process, in which every aspect of quality is investigated in the context of the price we can offer. If a product is assessed as an outstanding value, it becomes an essential part of the Trader Joe’s shopping adventure.”

Trader Joe’s did not provide details on when each store will be opening, although some stores have plans to open as early as later this year.

A complete list of the Trader Joe’s stores with planned openings can be found here.

Contributing: Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest

