WA the only state with higher gas prices than last year

Washington is the only state with gas prices that are higher than last year, according to The Center Square.

The average gas price per gallon in Washington is $1.21 higher than the national average as of June 20, according to AAA.

WA gas prices lead the pack

“You are literally the only state that is above where it was one year ago,” Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said regarding Washington’s fuel prices.

As of June 20, Washington held the third-highest price per gallon of gas in the country, behind only California and Hawaii.

Closures and disruptions in California’s gasoline refineries may be to blame, as modern West Coast refineries have a ripple effect on local markets, which include Washington, The Center Square stated.

“Washington’s really been impacted by some events that have been kind of out of your state,” De Haan told The Center Square. “Refinery issues are probably why you’re higher than a year ago.”

Two major refineries in California are scheduled for closure: the Phillips 66 refinery in Los Angeles, which is set to close by October, and Valero, which will close its refinery by April 2026. Additionally, a fire at the Martinez Refining Company in California in February led to a noticeable 21-cent increase in Washington gas prices.

Another variable involved in rising gas prices is the heightened tensions in the Middle East, as Israel and Iran engage in aerial attacks.

Washington’s new gas tax, scheduled for July 1, would also increase the price per gallon by six cents, with a three-cent increase for diesel fuel per gallon.

Washington Counties’ gas prices

AAA detailed each county that contributed to Washington’s third-place ranking of highest gas prices, as of June 20.

The worst counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

San Juan, $5.399

Wahkiakum, $4.749

Pacific, $4.747

King, $4.693

Jefferson, $4.656

Each county’s average gas price included regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel.

The highest statewide average cost per gallon of gas in Washington history was $5.56 on June 16, 2022, according to AAA.

Lowest WA county gas prices

The best counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

Asotin, $3.778

Spokane, $3.977

Pend Oreille, $4.000

Ferry, $4.065

Stevens, $4.114

Washington had an average of $4.42 per gallon of gas, and the AAA national average was $3.21.

The statistics provided are updated daily by AAA and are subject to change.

