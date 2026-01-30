WA office that investigates police use of force seeks new director

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington Office of Independent Investigations (OII) is looking for a new director.

The first and only director, Roger Rogoff, announced his resignation yesterday, effective May 3.

OII’s mission is to conduct fair, thorough, transparent, and competent investigations into cases of officer use-of-force, statewide.

Roger Rogoff appointed as OII director in 2022

Rogoff is a former King County Judge, former Senior Deputy King County Prosecutor, and former Assistant U.S. Attorney. He’s leaving to take a job with a Seattle law firm. Rogoff was appointed in 2022 by then-Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

“I am deeply honored to have served as OII’s inaugural director,” Rogoff said. “This agency is poised to empirically change how states investigate police use-of-force cases. Truly independent investigations must occur in order to instill trust and credibility both for the family of the person hurt or killed and for the law enforcement agents involved in these traumatic events.”

Jane Nesbitt named interim director

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson spoke highly of Rogoff’s leadership in OII since it was created by the legislature in 2021. He also announced the appointment of Jane Nesbitt as interim director of OII.

Nesbitt has served as chief of staff at OII since August 2022. She is responsible for overseeing the agency’s mission, vision, growth, and development. She provides strategic leadership across key areas such as hiring, training, policy, and organizational development. In her new role, Nesbitt will work closely with the executive leadership team on the transition process, as well as continue efforts to expand OII’s area of operations in Washington state.

“I am thankful to Roger for the opportunity to serve as Chief of Staff for OII,” Nesbitt said. “Throughout my time in that role, my primary focus has always been supporting the staff and advancing the agency’s mission, vision, and values. As acting director, I remain committed to continuing that focus. I appreciate the trust Governor Ferguson is placing in me to lead OII.”

Rogoff and Nesbitt worked closely to get the office off the ground and expand its reach all across the state.

“As OII’s first director, Roger has played an important role in getting this new agency off the ground,” Ferguson said. “Jane has extensive knowledge of the agency, its staff and operations, and I am confident in her ability to provide strong and steady leadership as acting director.”

Nesbitt’s appointment is effective Feb. 1.

Follow James Lynch on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group