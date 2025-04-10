WA man charged with sex trafficking children, producing child pornography

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Department of Justice in the Eastern District of Washington charged a man with 11 criminal counts, including alleged sex trafficking of children, production and attempted production of child pornography, online enticement of a minor, and forced labor.

The charges against 34-year-old Jonathan Michael Atkinson carry a maximum of life in prison, according to a release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Atkinson was arrested on April 8 in Richland with the coordination of local and federal agencies.

“The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Washington will continue to aggressively prosecute all versions of human trafficking,” Acting United States Attorney Richard Barker said.

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime that preys on the most vulnerable members of our communities and the most effective way we can dismantle these criminal networks is through strong partnerships,” said Matthew Murphy, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Seattle.

For any information related to this case, the DOJ asks the public to contact the Pasco Police Department.

