WA legislature will consider a new law that aims to protect immigrants

Two state lawmakers, Representative Lillian Ortiz-Self (D-Mukilteo) and Senator Rebecca Saldaña (D-Seattle), announced on Friday that they plan to introduce the Worker Protection Act.

It would require employers to notify workers when the federal government asks for their employment eligibility information. The law would also remind employers that federal agents need a warrant to search non-public areas of businesses, and a subpoena or judicial warrant to see workers’ personal data.

“Immigrant workers keep our communities and economy strong. They deserve fairness, respect, and the peace of mind to work and provide for their families,” Saldaña said.

“What we’re seeing from this administration is a campaign of fear that’s left many people scared to go to work,” said Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown in a statement. “This law empowers workers so they get the same information as their bosses do and have the opportunity to get their affairs in order.”

The State Legislature convenes on Jan. 12.

