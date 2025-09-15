WA leads nation in expensive gas prices, nearly 47% higher than national average

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Washington is now the most expensive state to buy a gallon of gas, with residents paying nearly 47% more per gallon on average compared to the rest of the country.

As of Sept. 15, Washington’s average price per gallon is $4.658, $1.481 higher than the national average, according to AAA.

Washington counties’ gas prices

Average gas prices in Washington have declined slightly from yesterday’s total, but increased by 19.9 cents per gallon since last week.

AAA provided an updated database listing the best and worst counties in Washington to fill up your tank.

The most expensive counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington are:

San Juan, $5.608

Pacific, $5.031

Wahkiakum, $4.998

Columbia, $4.899

King, $4.871

Each county’s average gas price included regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel.

“The West Coast may see continued increases due to seasonal refinery maintenance and the shutdown of a refinery in Southern California, which will keep supply tight,” GasBuddy wrote. “However, with the transition back to winter gasoline just a week away for most areas, those increases may be short-lived, with potential relief arriving toward the end of the month.”

Last week, Washington surpassed Hawaii to claim the No. 2 state for highest gas prices, behind only California. Washington now leads the nation in expensive gas, surpassing California by $0.005.

Lowest WA county gas prices

The best counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

Asotin, $3.995

Spokane, $4.310

Lincoln, $4.367

Franklin, $4.397

Ferry, $4.416

The highest statewide average cost per gallon of gas in Washington history was $5.56 on June 16, 2022, according to AAA.

The statistics provided are updated daily by AAA and are subject to change.

