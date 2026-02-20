WA leaders react to Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs are illegal.

The tariffs, enacted by Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, were a cornerstone for the president’s foreign policy and his administration’s economic agenda.

Multiple Washington state leaders have issued statements in response to the Supreme Court ruling.

Governor Bob Ferguson

“Washington is one of the most trade-dependent states in the nation. Research has shown that American companies and consumers are bearing 90 percent of the economic burden of President Trump’s tariffs. That’s why I led a coalition of more than two dozen public and private partners to tell Washington’s story to the Supreme Court. The court agreed with us, and struck down the President’s harmful and illegal tariffs.

I will always stand up for Washington families, workers and businesses.”

In the 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump could not invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to set tariffs on imports.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said: “The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope. In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it.”

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

Senator Cantwell released a video statement regarding today’s Supreme Court decision. A transcript of Sen. Cantwell’s statement is below:

“Today’s decision is so important because consumers all over our state and the country have been hurt. Small businesses, manufacturers, individual households have all had to pay higher prices on products that they can’t afford. We need to really be concerned about America’s competitiveness and thank God the court has given us some relief.”

Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (WA-01)

Congresswoman DelBene released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s tariff case decision:

“Today’s decision is a win for American families struggling under the high prices caused by President Trump’s tariffs and an important step toward stopping Trump’s senseless trade wars.

The president is not a king. These tariffs were always illegal. The court validated today that Congress – not an unchecked president – has the constitutional authority over trade policy.

Republicans in Congress could have easily ended this economic crisis by standing up for their communities. Instead, they chose to bend the knee to Trump while families, small businesses, and farmers suffered from higher prices.

The administration has promised to use other avenues to maintain these illegal tariffs. Congress must step up to put an end to this chaos and protect our economy.”

U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA)

“No doubt the President is somewhere throwing a tantrum over this Supreme Court Decision, but the law is clear and the law won. Small businesses across Washington state are breathing a sigh of relief thanks to this decision. Trump’s erratic tariff regime was nothing short of economic arson. On a whim, the President would upend entire industries and drastically drive up costs or block our small businesses from markets they depended on—it was sheer stupidity that cost us jobs and drove up prices for just about everyone.

While this decision puts an important leash on an out-of-control White House, we have to recognize that so much damage has already been done. And all year, Republicans blocked Democrats from simply repealing Trump’s destructive tariffs out of pure cowardice and a slovenly deference to a President determined to set our economy on fire. Good riddance. “Undoubtedly, Trump will look for new ways to impose tariffs and hurt American small businesses—he should just give it up and Republicans should work with us to make sure he does. In Congress, I’ll keep fighting back against Trump and Republicans’ anti-small business, anti-consumer policies—Democrats are fighting for commonsense policies that grow the economy for everyone, support the middle-class, and make life more affordable.”

Washington State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti

Responding to the United States Supreme Court’s decision, Washington State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti issued the following statement:

“Last spring I joined the Governor as we first put forward a legal argument on behalf of the people of Washington to challenge the president’s unlawful imposition of tariffs. Last fall I stood with Governor Ferguson, state legislators, labor unions, chambers of commerce and local elected officials from around Washington state to highlight the economic and cost of living harms facing our state if the Supreme Court did not strike down the unlawful and reckless tariffs imposed by President Trump.

Our state’s economy relies on stable, well-constructed trade policy. These unilaterally and chaotically implemented tariffs unlawfully drove up prices, threatened jobs, and increased the cost of business operations here in Washington.

A president cannot tax Americans on a whim to reward favored businesses or foreign leaders. Today’s decision made it clear that the President exceeded his authority by doing so.

I want to thank the Governor for his leadership. Next week I will be in Washington, D.C., pressing Congress to reclaim its constitutional authority over tariffs and deliver real relief to Americans from the crushing cost of living today.”

