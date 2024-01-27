WA law enforcement bands together to end car chase in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Various Washington law enforcement agencies worked together last week to arrest two suspects who tried to escape from Arlington police.

The Arlington Police Department says its officers tried to stop a suspicious vehicle before it drove away Tuesday night. That’s when deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office joined the case and helped set spike strips.

The suspect eventually drove off the road before people inside ran away.

K9 Doc was sent after the suspects and soon found the passenger. She was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Another K9 officer and K9 Knox continued tracking and found the driver who was hiding several hundred yards from the vehicle. He was arrested for eluding and his outstanding warrants.

“This is one example of the great collaborative work between multiple agencies using a variety of techniques to stop the vehicle and locate the subjects,” said a spokesperson. “Great work by Arlington Police Department, North County Patrol, Stanwood Police Department, and our K9s!”

