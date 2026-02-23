WA House lawmakers release $910 million supplemental capital budget

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State House and Senate have both released their supplemental capital budget proposals.

Lawmakers in the Washington House released a proposed $910 million supplemental capital budget proposal on Monday.

The senate’s budget is worth $723 million.

$400 million of House proposal comes from bonds

Nearly $400 million of the House proposal would come from state bonds, according to a release from Washington House Republicans.

“It is funded through a variety of funding sources, including general obligation bonds, dedicated cash accounts, federal funds, and alternative financing contracts,” the release said.

“The supplemental capital budget makes changes to the state’s long-term investments in the biennial capital budget,” according to the release. “It allows lawmakers to adjust funding for construction and infrastructure projects such as schools, housing, water systems, parks, and public buildings. The spending plan may also address emerging issues and respond to feedback from administering agencies.”

Bipartisan House budget focuses on schools, housing, clean energy, salmon recovery

Lead negotiator Rep. Mike Steele (R-Chelan) said the bipartisan plan focuses on urgent statewide needs, including modernizing small school districts, improving seismic safety, expanding affordable housing, and supporting clean‑energy and salmon‑recovery projects.

The budget calls for $77.8 million for K–12 school construction projects, $246.1 million for housing, $43 million for energy, and $65.3 million for natural resources.

“Each year, this budget demonstrates bipartisan cooperation is achievable as negotiators work together to reach agreement on the priorities of Washingtonians in all corners of the state,” said Steele. “Investing in our communities is critical, even in a supplemental year. The needs of our communities do not change – schools, mental health, housing, natural resource issues, and other emerging needs.”

“This budget creates good jobs today while building a better future for generations,” said Rep. Lisa Callan (D-Issaquah), acting chair of the House Capital Budget Committee. “I want to thank all the lawmakers on the committee, from both parties and around the state, for their collaboration to craft this budget.”

A public hearing on the House’s measure is scheduled for Tuesday, with a committee vote expected Thursday morning.

