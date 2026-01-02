WA homeowners impacted by flooding urged to apply for disaster assistance

Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson is urging homeowners impacted by the intense flooding in December to apply for state disaster assistance.

The $2.5 million in funding is part of the $3.5 million unlocked by Ferguson’s disaster declaration, according to a news release from the governor’s office Friday.

The first $1 million was distributed over five days to more than 2,600 households that were most in need.

Apply online, by phone, or in person

Those who suffered damages are encouraged to submit an Unmet Needs Assessment Form. The process can be started by entering the household’s ZIP code on the Salvation Army’s website. Officials explained that after filling out the form, case managers will determine eligibility for Household Needs Grants.

To qualify for a grant, the household must be in either King, Snohomish, Skagit, or Whatcom counties, earn 80% or less of the area median gross income, and show their primary residence was destroyed or seriously damaged. Those who submit the form will also be asked to provide supporting documents. A list of acceptable documents can be found here.

Households can also apply by phone at 833-719-4981, or in person at a Disaster Assistance Center in the county where they live.

Disaster Assistance Center locations

The King County Disaster Assistance Centers are located at the Auburn Library, the King County Library System Administrative Office, and the Carnation Library.

The Snohomish County Disaster Assistance Centers are located at the VOA-WW Sky Valley Center.

Disaster Assistance Centers for Skagit and Whatcom counties are planned for the second week of January.

“While we work to apply for federal assistance to obtain more extensive relief, this flexible state funding will help people deal with their immediate [needs] in the aftermath of this crisis,” Ferguson stated in the release. “We are doing all we can to help our communities recover from this historic disaster.”

More information about flood assistance can be found here.

