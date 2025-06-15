WA health officials warn of whooping cough spike tied to lower vaccination rates

WASHINGTON — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A drop in vaccination rates statewide coincided with a steep increase in whooping cough cases, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Washington’s whooping cough cases

The DOH Annual Pertussis Update shows confirmed and probable whooping cough cases reached 2,261 in 2024, a 25-fold increase from 87 cases recorded in 2023.

“Additionally, as of May 31, there have already been 1,314 cases reported statewide this year,” DOH said in a statement.

The increase comes as vaccination coverage rates dropped from 73% in 2019 to 65% in 2024 among 19 to 35-month-olds, according to DOH.

Babies under the age of one are most at risk, as whooping cough can cause severe coughing fits, and in severe cases, the infection can lead to death. In 2024, Washington reported its first whooping cough-related death since 2011.

Others at risk of serious illness include:

Pregnant people, especially those in the third trimester.

Families and caregivers of infants and young children.

People with weakened immune systems or chronic respiratory illnesses.

Older adults, especially those 65 and older who are more susceptible to pneumonia.

