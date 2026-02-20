WA gas prices soar to second-highest in nation after rising by 40 cents in a month

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Washington’s gas prices are soaring this February.

The average cost of a gallon of regular has gone up 40 cents in the last month, while the national average has only risen by a dime. According to AAA, the Washington average gas price is $4.23 per gallon. The national average is just $2.93.

Washington has the second-highest gas prices in the nation today, behind only California. Oregon’s average is $3.80. Idaho’s is $2.96.

Washington’s gas tax is now $0.55 gallon and set to go up again in July. Most of the price disparity can be attributed to that and the state’s carbon taxes, which are approximately 40-50 cents per gallon. Certainly a lot more than the “pennies” promised by CCA supporter, former Governor Jay Inslee.

The CCA has generated more than $4 billion in taxes since its creation in 2021. The state has refused to release any data on whether these taxes have actually impacted the climate in any way, though it is required to under the law.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here. Follow KIRO Newsradio traffic on X.

©2026 Cox Media Group