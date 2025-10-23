WA families face tough choices as healthcare premiums rise by the thousands

TUKWILA, Wash. — Healthcare out-of-pocket premiums in the United States are set to rise in 2025, forcing families to make difficult decisions about their healthcare coverage and other expenses.

The average cost for family coverage is set to reach tens of thousands of dollars.

In some cases, the increases are comparable in price to a brand-new car, according to recent reports.

This surge in premiums has caused concern among state officials, who fear that many families may not pay for insurance due to the cost increase.

“If Congress fails to enhance the premium tax credits, the exchange estimates that 80,000 Washingtonians will drop their health insurance,” said Patty Kuderer, Washington State Insurance Commissioner.

Maria, a self-employed individual, highlights the financial strain her family faces with healthcare costs. “I think that her and I are combined at like $700 a month and that my husband is at $450 a month,” she said, referring to her family’s monthly insurance expenses.

A report from KFF, a health news group, indicated that family premiums for employer coverage rose 6% in the U.S. this year.

The increase is nearing $27,000, with workers contributing up to nearly $7,000 of the cost.

This marks the first time in decades that family premiums have risen by more than 6% in consecutive years.

Employers attribute the rising costs to higher drug prices, chronic disease rates, hospital costs, and increased use of medical services.

The government shutdown has also impacted those who rely on Medicare and Medicaid.

Gloria, a caregiver, shared her experience, “Just last week I got a bill for an appointment that had been covered a year ago completely covered by Medicaid and Medicare and now we have a bill.”

Around 200,000 people in Washington State are enrolled in the state’s Medicare option, Apple Health.

Lawmakers have warned that if the shutdown continues, it could cost an extra $1,500 per year per person.

Olivia McGuire, a parent, expressed concern for families like hers that rely on Medicaid for essential services. “I’m a parent of two neurodivergent children and one who is nonspeaking and has higher support needs,” she said. “Families like mine rely on Medicaid for therapies, medical equipment and life-sustaining care.”

Open enrollment for healthcare coverage in Washington begins on Nov.1, providing families with the opportunity to review their options amidst rising costs.

Reflecting on the situation, Maria stated, “I feel like it’s a right that we should all have good healthcare for our communities, and if we care about each other, that’s how it should be.”

