WA ESD helping federal workers with unemployment claims, job searches during layoffs

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) is offering assistance to affected federal workers impacted by the recent national-scale layoffs.

The U.S. government is facing a generational realignment as President Donald Trump directs federal agencies to develop plans for eliminating employee positions and consolidating programs. Thousands of probationary employees have already been fired.

According to ESD, as of Feb. 21, 650 federal employees have filed unemployment claims compared to 479 at this time last year. In Washington state, the average rate of new unemployment claims from federal employees in 2025 is 14 per day, according to ESD.

Washington state has approximately 76,000 federal employees.

Federal employees may be eligible for unemployment benefits if:

Their official duty station was in Washington.

They are a current Washington resident and their official duty station was outside the United States, or if they worked in Washington after their last federal employer.

More information about eligibility, applying for unemployment benefits as a federal employee and priority access for federal employees who are military veterans is available at Employment Security’s website.

Federal employees seeking new jobs and careers can visit one of the more than 30 WorkSource offices around the state for specific services, such as job listings and referrals, hiring events, resume and job applications assistance and trainings, among many others. Visit WorkSourceWA.com to find a location.

There may be specific, special circumstances for some employees. If you get stuck, it may be for that reason. ESD has a guide for groups with special rules.

“We are ready to assist federal employees in these trying and uncertain times,” Employment Security Commissioner Cami Feek said. “Whether they are applying for unemployment benefits or need assistance in finding a new job, we’re here to help.”

