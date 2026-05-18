WA cracks top 10 for stolen and missing packages, new study reveals

A new study from AutoDS revealed states where your package is most likely to be stolen, and Washington ranked near the top of the list.

The study analyzed average search engine volumes for more than 150 keywords related to missing packages, such as “USPS lost mail,” “FedEx missing package,” or “Amazon package stolen,” to determine which states packages are most likely to be stolen or missing.

The total monthly search volume was then compared with each state’s population, ensuring there would be an accurate comparison. Each ranking is sorted from highest to lowest average monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

Nearly 5,500 monthly searches push WA to No. 8 in the country

Washington was listed as the eighth most likely state for a package to be stolen or missing, with an average of 69.87 monthly searches per 100,000 residents. With Washington’s population currently at 7,812,880, there was a total of 5,459 searches relating to a missing or stolen package.

USPS led the search interest with 44.83 average searches for a package per 100,000 residents. Amazon was the second-most searched company with 7.05, followed by UPS at 4.73.

Alaska topped the list with an average monthly search volume of 720. Alaska also had an average monthly search volume per 100,000 residents of 98.17, spanning its population of 733,406.

Rounding out the top five for monthly stolen package searches per 100,000 residents were Hawaii (95.69), Vermont (83.53), North Dakota (82.38), and Wyoming (72.48).

For each keyword, monthly search volumes were taken from the previous 12 months, up until March 2026.

Founder and CEO of AutoDS, Lior Pozin, said the data revealed some states face geographical challenges that others don’t.

“What stands out is how clearly geography shapes the data. Alaska and Hawaii face unique logistical challenges that the lower 48 states simply don’t, but seeing landlocked states such as Vermont and North Dakota ranking higher than California or Texas suggests this is not purely a distance issue,” Pozin said. “Population density and the availability of secure delivery options like lockers and doorstep alternatives likely play a role. For consumers in these states, clear tracking visibility and prompt communication are essential.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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