WA could reach record warm temperatures this January

If it feels warmer than usual, you’re not imagining it. The dry weather this month could push Washington into record warm temperatures for the month of January.

We should have some sunbreaks this afternoon with really warm temperatures.

The record high at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) for January 13 is 58°. That record was set in 1958.

KIRO 7 Pinpoint Meteorologist Nick Allard expects it to be around 57° for us today.

The average high temperature in mid-January is in the mid-to-upper 40s.

The forecast from Wednesday through Friday has somewhat cooler temperatures, with highs still a little above average, around 50°, and morning fog in some areas, accompanied by afternoon sunshine.

Dry weather will persist through the weekend with stronger offshore wind flow by Saturday and Sunday. This should limit morning fog for the weekend, and Allard’s forecast is for sunny skies and highs around 50 in Seattle – perfect for tailgating and the Seahawks game.

He’s expecting us to be rain-free through next Tuesday. That would be the longest stretch of dry weather since late September and early October of last year.

Last January, the month finished with nearly four inches of rain below average. It’s too early to tell whether we are on par for a similar average this year.

Beyond a week from tomorrow, we should settle back into a wetter weather pattern as we near the end of January.

