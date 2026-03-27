Voodoo Doughnut continues WA expansion with new Puget Sound-area location

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Voodoo Doughnut is expanding once again in Washington with a new location coming to Tacoma.

According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, the popular Portland-based donut chain has leased a building on Sixth Avenue, taking over a 5,000-square-foot space that was formerly a cannabis store.

This will be the first Voodoo Doughnut store in Tacoma, and the third in the Puget Sound area. Voodoo Doughnut also has locations in Capitol Hill and in downtown Bellevue. The chain has 26 locations in total spread across seven states.

Voodoo Doughnut is known for its non-traditional, unconventional donut styles and creative, ever-changing designs, including the fan-favorite Voodoo Doll — a donut filled with raspberry jelly, topped with chocolate icing, and a pretzel stick.

“This addition of a well-known brand enhances the district’s offering and reinforces its position as a vibrant food and beverage destination,” Tanja Carter, Tacoma’s community and economic development director, told The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Voodoo Doughnut history

Two Portland-native friends, Kenneth “Cat Daddy” Pogson and Tres Shannon, founded Voodoo Doughnut to fill a void in Portland, which at the time lacked a donut shop.

Pogson and Shannon rented a small storefront between two nightclubs in Old Town in 2003 and strived to achieve “world doughnut domination.”

The original Voodoo Doughnut location has hosted a variety of non-donut-related activities, including weddings, concerts, and weekly Swahili lessons.

Voodoo Doughnut garnered national attention within a month of its opening and has since been featured in a variety of media outlets, including Good Morning America, GQ, Wheel of Fortune, and People Magazine.

Contributing: Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest

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