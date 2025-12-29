Volunteers across nation help with flood recovery efforts in Western Washington

WA — The Minuteman Disaster Response team from Texas has arrived in Western Washington to assist with recovery efforts following historic flooding that ravaged communities before the holidays.

After driving more than 2,000 miles to reach Whatcom and Skagit counties, the team aims to help local Washington residents rebuild their lives.

The unprecedented flooding in Washington state has left substantial damage in its wake, with comparisons being drawn to other devastating floods, such as those seen in Texas last July.

Washington residents are facing continued challenges as they begin the recovery process, and help from organizations like Minuteman Disaster Response is crucial in cleanup efforts.

Pete Thiel, the Director of Operations for Minuteman Disaster Response, described the situation in Concrete.

“I was in Concrete, and it looks like a hurricane blew through down there. I have not seen damage like this since the central Texas floods,” Thiel said.

Tony Brown, a team member from Pe Ell, added, “It’s always a personal thing when your home state is getting flooded.”

The Minuteman team is comprised of volunteers willing to sacrifice their time for others in need. The team’s efforts not only serve to assist homeowners but also aid local emergency management by enabling the county to potentially access federal funds.

“We are all people. We can help each other. Like, I may agree or disagree with you politically... but if you need help, it doesn’t matter. Like, we are just here to help,” said Thiel. “So, we can donate our time. It doesn’t matter to us, but we can give it to Skagit County, and then they will be able to get money from FEMA for our hours.”

Brown emphasized the sense of community that arises in times of disaster, stating, “That’s the kind of unity a disaster brings together. It’s kind of a sense that we are all in this together.”

The Minuteman Disaster Response team plans to continue their work in the affected areas after the New Year, with ongoing support and commitment to the long-term recovery process.

