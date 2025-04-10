Visiting Mount Rainier? Make sure you’re prepared for changing winter conditions

ASHFORD, Wash. — Park rangers at Mount Rainier are reminding visitors to be prepared and look ahead at forecasts and conditions before planning a trip to the park.

While it’s staying sunnier longer and getting warmer for most of us, remember that popular areas of the park sit at 5,400 feet, which means there will continue to be snow and winter conditions until early summer.

Trails in some parts are typically covered with snow and ice into June.

Visitors should review the Mount Rainier Recreational Forecast , check updated information about current conditions , and review spring hiking safety information as they prepare for a trip to the park. All vehicles are required to carry tire chains through May 1.

Conditions in the park’s backcountry can change rapidly and without warning. Visitors should prepare for emergency situations before leaving home. Bring proper equipment for avalanche conditions , gear to spend an unexpected night out, and a good plan that you’ve shared with others.

Park rangers are issuing this reminder as there were several search and rescue responses in the month of March.

It’s a reminder of the potential hazards of high-elevation activities and that rescue is not always guaranteed, depending on conditions.

On March 8, a skier was injured after falling near Panorama Point at an elevation of about 6,000 feet. Two rangers and four volunteers from the Mount Rainier Nordic Patrol got her back to the Paradise area.

A 62-year-old snowshoer was injured on March 9 around 9,600 feet on the Muir Snowfield while trekking alone toward Camp Muir. Two climbing rangers successfully rescued the stranded hiker despite challenging conditions, including sustained winds exceeding 60 mph, freezing temperatures, and encroaching darkness.

The Longmire-Paradise Road was closed to the public on March 9 due to re-deployment of the park’s limited resources to respond to these incidents.

On the following weekend, park rangers were notified on March 15 that a 72-year-old was requesting aid on a trail in the Narada Falls area. Park rangers and Tacoma Mountain Rescue volunteers located and assisted him to the trailhead, treated him, and issued a citation for camping without a permit.

Park rangers responded the same day to a 19-year-old who suffered a medical issue on the Wonderland Trail and was unable to walk further. Park rangers, Tacoma Mountain Rescue and Mount Rainier Nordic Patrol volunteers carried the man out on a wheeled litter.

A 28-year-old was injured March 29 in a late afternoon fall near Panorama Point. Park rangers responded and carried the man out around midnight the same day.

