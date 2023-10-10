Virginia Mason nurses picketing over staffing, workplace violence after nurse stabbed in face

SEATTLE — Virginia Mason nurses will picket outside the Seattle hospital on Tuesday to demand better staffing and protection against workplace violence.

The picket by 650 nurses in the Washington State Nurses Association comes after 15 bargaining sessions.

According to the union, one nurse was stabbed in the face with a butter knife and another was nearly hit in the head with a claw hammer.

Nurses say they’ve approached management with proposals for better security, which would help retain nurses and attract new ones, but they are being ignored.

As for staffing, they say their workload is rising because the hospital has been losing nurses and cutting traveling nurses’ contracts.

From July to August this year, the net number of registered nurses dropped by 60 - a decrease of 9.5% of registered nurses, according to hospital data.

According to the union, from July 2022 through June 2023, several departments at the hospital have seen turnover of more than 100%. It also says the hospital has a lack of experienced nurses.

The nurses will picket in the morning and afternoon, followed by a rally.

We reached out to Virginia Mason for comment on the picket, but have not heard back.

