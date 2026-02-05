Viral 2014 Seahawks fan surprised by tickets again this year

The Pacific Northwest is packed full of Seahawks fans just about everywhere you look.

Many claim to be their biggest fan, but one woman in Mukilteo might just be taking that spot.

This weekend, she is headed to San Francisco to watch the Hawks play in a Super Bowl for the third time!

Vicki Harris has been cheering on the Seahawks ever since her brother snagged two tickets to the very first Seahawks home game in 1976.

For such a diehard fan, the chance at seeing the Hawks play in a Super Bowl is the greatest gift of all.

When they snagged their spot against the Broncos in 2014, Vicki tells us she counted her losses because the tickets were just too expensive.

What she didn’t know was that a blizzard was rolling into New Jersey around the same time as the Super Bowl.

Her son Mike said he noticed a massive drop in ticket prices and decided to pull the trigger with his dad. He snagged three tickets at almost face value and got to work on surprising his mom with the best gift.

A few days before leaving for MetLife Stadium, Mike surprised his mom with the envelope full of Super Bowl tickets. Her reaction of pure shock and disbelief went viral after Mike uploaded the sweet video to Facebook and YouTube.

Today, that video has more than 1.8 million views.

It quickly got so much attention that the national network morning shows in New York even had them on for a segment.

Vicki says it’s a weekend they will never forget.

“Oh, that was amazing, it was an amazing stadium, everybody was just so excited, it was just crazy, it was overwhelming,” Vicki said.

Super Bowl moments like that are supposed to be once in a lifetime. But now, 11 years later, it’s happening again. Another Seahawks surprise in a bit of a de ja vu moment.

Vicki is a season ticket holder, which means she is automatically entered in a lottery to get a couple of tickets close to face value. She tells us, yet again, she couldn’t believe she could be so lucky when she opened the email.

“My husband was over there, he was like, ‘What’s wrong?’ and I was like, ‘Ahhhhh!!’,” Vicki said. “I couldn’t even talk, I was so shocked.”

Mike will, of course, be by her side for this trip too.

“We are flying to San Francisco on Saturday, we will check out the NFL Experience, just see whatever we can, and then go to the game,” Mike said.

These lifelong fans tell KIRO 7 they are leaving a little room in their suitcases for more Super Bowl memories made together.

“I’m the luckiest mom in the world,” said Vicki.

