‘The Village’: Tacoma Mall redevelopment project to begin this summer

TACOMA, Wash. — On Monday, Simon, a real estate investment trust and owner of the Tacoma Mall property, announced that a redevelopment project will begin this summer to make room for “The Village.”

The Village is a new development project that will open at the Tacoma Mall in late 2025.

“Simon is leading the evolution in today’s retail landscape by reimagining malls as premium lifestyle centers,” said John Phipps, Senior Vice President, Development, Simon. “The Village marks a new chapter for Tacoma Mall as we continue to expand within the community and further strengthen the welcoming environment that families, locals and tourists experience every time they visit.”

The 26,000-square-foot space will include two buildings that will be located west of the mall and will include retail, cafe and dining options.

Simon has confirmed that Shake Shack, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Supreme Dumpling will be some of the restaurants to open at The Village.

“This continued investment in our retail growth will elevate the overall shopping, lifestyle and dining experience at Tacoma Mall,” said Ruben Perez, Executive VP of Leasing, West Region, Simon. “We know there is high demand from our guests for new and unique experiences, and we are proud to be a destination that has retailers and restaurants everyone can enjoy.”

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and is projected to be completed in late 2025.





