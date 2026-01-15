VIDEO: WSP Trooper stops naked woman, arrests her for DUI

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Police stopped a naked woman in Snohomish County last month and ended up arresting her for DUI.

A Washington State Patrol trooper pulled over a driver around 3:15 a.m. on December 6 along I-5 near 88th Street Northeast in Marysville.

The trooper told the woman he stopped her because she was speeding, weaving, and following too closely — and then discovered the woman behind the wheel was naked.

“Where are your clothes?” he asked.

“Um, there,” the woman said, pointing to a pile of clothes next to her.

“Why aren’t you wearing them?”

“I don’t actually know,” the woman said.

He had her get dressed and then perform a field sobriety test.

In police body camera footage, the woman told the trooper she’d been in Seattle dancing. She admitted that she’d had alcohol and marijuana.

After that, he arrested her on suspicion of DUI and took her to the Snohomish County Jail.

