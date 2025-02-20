Video shows suspect running from fire at Everett homes under construction

EVERETT, Wash. — New surveillance video shows what appears to be a person standing in the doorway of a home under construction in Everett, before that same person is seen running away from the burning building.

Just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 19, crews responded to several calls regarding an under-construction home on fire on Lombard Avenue.

Everett house fire

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Everett home under construction destroyed by fire

The flames spread and damaged a second home under construction, a home nearby, and a gazebo. The first house on fire was deemed a total loss.

Video obtained by MyEverettNews.com shows a person in a baseball-type jersey standing in the doorway of the home that later caught on fire.

Everett construction home on fire Still from video from MyEverettNews.com

The video doesn’t exactly show what the person is doing, but a flash is seen where someone might be flicking a lighter.

A red car drives by and slows down a bit, but it’s unclear if the driver saw anything.

The surveillance video then cuts to the person power-walking away from the home. Flames can be seen inside the doorway and what would have been front room.

The person appears to be a white man with dark hair.

Investigators in Everett have not specified if they are looking for a suspect, or if this individual is considered a person of interest.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in about 20 minutes.

©2025 Cox Media Group