Video shows suspect running from fire at Everett homes under construction

EVERETT, Wash. — New surveillance video shows what appears to be a person standing in the doorway of a home under construction in Everett, before that same person is seen running away from the burning building.
Just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 19, crews responded to several calls regarding an under-construction home on fire on Lombard Avenue.
The flames spread and damaged a second home under construction, a home nearby, and a gazebo. The first house on fire was deemed a total loss.
Video obtained by MyEverettNews.com shows a person in a baseball-type jersey standing in the doorway of the home that later caught on fire.
The video doesn’t exactly show what the person is doing, but a flash is seen where someone might be flicking a lighter.
A red car drives by and slows down a bit, but it’s unclear if the driver saw anything.
The surveillance video then cuts to the person power-walking away from the home. Flames can be seen inside the doorway and what would have been front room.
The person appears to be a white man with dark hair.
Investigators in Everett have not specified if they are looking for a suspect, or if this individual is considered a person of interest.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire in about 20 minutes.
