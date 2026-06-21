Video shows how Bellingham police caught suspected drug felon

Body camera and aerial footage from Monday June 15 shows how deputies from the Bellingham Police Department worked with K-9 Luca, his partner, and an unmanned aerial drone system to catch a felony drug offense suspect.

The footage, posted to the department’s Facebook page, shows a patrol officer exiting his vehicle after spotting the suspect walking through a yard. The Department said that the patrol officer recognized that the man had a warrant out for his arrest from the Department of Corrections and called out his name.

As soon as the officer identified him, the suspect took off running. According to the department, as he ran he dropped baggies of drugs along the way which helped mark his path for police.

After fleeing into an apartment complex the suspect is spotted on drone footage, climbing onto the roof of the complex as Luca and his partner track him from the ground.

When the suspect jumps off the roof and heads for a wooded area, he is soon caught by Luca. He was arrested and booked for the warrant.

In the post, the department says additional charges may soon be leveled against the suspect for obstructing, resisting and for possession of the drugs in the bags.

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