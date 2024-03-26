Video shows attack on woman after she exits bus in Kent

KENT, Wash. — New video shows a woman being attacked while trying to get off a Metro bus in Kent after enduring 10 minutes of racial slurs, according to Kent Police.

The suspect, Adan Hernandez-Mayoral, is now charged with a hate crime in the Mar. 7 incident.

The woman asked the bus driver to call 911 and tried to get off the bus, but the suspect followed her. That’s when police say Hernandez-Mayoral threw several punches that were seen on video.

The fight eventually goes out of the camera’s view, but you can hear the woman yelling she was stabbed.

Fortunately, the victim’s coat was so thick that she wasn’t seriously hurt.

Hernandez-Mayoral was in court on Monday, when prosecutors read a statement from the victim in hopes he wouldn’t be released.

“The victim is currently living her life in constant fear of potential retaliation of him and his associates... the victim believes he would have killed her that day if the coat had not protected her,” a prosecutor said in court.

The the suspect’s bail was set at $250,000.

