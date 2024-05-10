Video released of motel shootout in Moses Lake

A Moses Lake Police officer is recovering after he was shot during an exchange of gunfire at a motel last weekend.

On Saturday at about 8:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a domestic violence incident at a Motel 6.

A short time after police arrived, there was a shootout between a suspect and two officers.

The officers who fired their guns are Sgt. Adam Munro and Officer Todd Taylor. Munro was shot in the foot and is recovering after having surgery on Sunday.

Taylor was not hit.

The suspect was also hurt but was treated and released from Samaritan Hospital and then taken into police custody.

On Friday, the Central Basin Investigative Team, via the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, released bodycam video of the shooting.

Munro is a 14-year veteran of the Moses Lake Police Department as well as a firearms instructor and a former member of the regional SWAT team.

Taylor has been with the Moses Lake Police Department for six years and is a field training officer.

The Central Basin Investigative Team, comprised of detectives from agencies in Grant, Adams and Kittitas counties, is handling the investigation.

