VIDEO: QFC shoplifting suspect leads police on chase, charged with kidnapping

PARKLAND, Wash. — A suspect accused of allegedly shoplifting at a QFC in Parkland has been booked for several serious crimes, including kidnapping, following his arrest over the weekend.

On June 15, around midnight, Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies were parked at the QFC on Pacific Avenue when they saw an apparent shoplifting in progress.

The grocery employee came out of the store and was able to point to the suspect getting into a car.

Deputies tried to stop the suspect but he refused to pull over. A short police chase began.

They were able to stop the suspect with stop sticks and a PIT maneuver on Highway 512.

The 38-year-old suspect allegedly refused to put his hands up, so he was tasered and pepper sprayed.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail for several charges, including kidnapping. This was because deputies say he had a passenger in his car that wanted to be let out of the vehicle during the chase but he refused to stop.

He was booked for strong-armed robbery, kidnapping and resisting arrest.

©2025 Cox Media Group