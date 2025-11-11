VIDEO: Deputies find woman in Spanaway backyard with M-80 type explosive and a lighter

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman they found in a backyard with an M-80-type explosive and a lighter Sunday night.

“Around 8 p.m., multiple residents called to report a female walking through the neighborhood at 119th St. S and 8th Ave. Ct. S, lighting objects on fire and throwing them into people’s yards,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Office stated on its Facebook page.

When deputies arrived, they saw the woman run into a backyard. Officers detained her, and the victims positively identified her, according to the post.

The 33-year-old was booked into jail on two counts of second-degree reckless burning.

You can watch the video of her arrest here.

