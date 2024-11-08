Video captures sleepy driver trying to run from Tacoma police

TACOMA, Wash. — It’s never a good idea to get behind the wheel of a car when you’re sleepy. It’s an even worse idea to try to run from police if you’ve fallen asleep there.

The Tacoma Police Department says a concerned citizen called 911 Sunday after seeing someone driving erratically.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle stopped and the driver asleep at the wheel. Body-worn video from the department shows officers giving the man a quick ‘wakeup tap’ so they could talk to him. The man tried to drive off but couldn’t get around one of the patrol cars. Instead, he flung open the door and took off running—but he didn’t get far. One of the officers tackled him to the ground. He was arrested and now faces a number of charges.

You can watch the video here:

On Sunday a motorist reported a car driving erratically. The vehicle stopped & officers arrived to find the driver asleep at the wheel! After a quick wake-up tap, the driver tried to flee but was detained. He now faces a number of charges. Take a look! #tacomapd #gritcitycops pic.twitter.com/KlkW3D8jKR — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) November 8, 2024

