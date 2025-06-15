VIDEO: 2 teens accused of shooting fireworks at car in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Two teenagers are accused of shooting fireworks at a woman’s car in Kitsap County.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office stated that in February, the driver of a Dodge Ram repeatedly positioned his truck in front of a car along Central Valley Road in unincorporated Bremerton while a passenger fired Roman candles at it.

“The woman even tried to drive away several times, but the truck pursued her,” the sheriff’s office said in a video news release. “At one point, she saw someone in the front passenger seat launching the fireworks toward her.”

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office releases video

The sheriff’s office released a video of the incident in February and later received tips that led investigators to the suspects—an 18-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger.

Both face fireworks-related charges, while the driver is also charged with reckless driving.

©2025 Cox Media Group