Bellingham man killed after shooting with police in Maple Falls

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old Bellingham man was shot and killed on Sunday while being arrested in Maple Falls.

Luis Fernandez is suspected of shooting another man in Ferndale on Saturday, landing him in the hospital in critical condition. According to law enforcement, it happened just before 4:30 a.m. on North Red River Road.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office developed information that Fernandez and another suspect, 38-year-old Kayla James, were at a property on Kendall Road in Maple Falls.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Response Unit (SRU) responded—which is comprised of the Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, which has members from the Lynden and Ferndale Police Departments.

During the process of taking the suspects into custody shots were fired, and Fernandez was hit. He died at the scene. No one else was injured during this incident, including law enforcement officers. James was booked on probable cause for the Ferndale shooting. She was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on the following Lummi Nation Police charges as well as several outstanding local warrants:

Attempted homicide (two counts)

Robbery

Residential burglary

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office has asked that the Law Enforcement Multi Agency Team (LEMART) conduct an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting in Maple Falls. Bellingham Police Department is the primary agency conducting the LEMART investigation.

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