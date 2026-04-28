Seattle pickleball courts threatened by cuts

SEATTLE — A plan to separate Seattle’s pickleball and tennis courts is causing controversy among the city’s pickleball community.

The plan would cut court access for a lot of people, but a new petition is trying to stop it.

The new proposal, put forward by Seattle Parks and Recreation, would cut more than 30 pickleball courts across the city. Players say that means getting court time will be even harder than it already is.

Right now, there are 92 public pickleball courts in Seattle. In June, there will only be 56 courts. That is cutting Seattle players’ access by a third.

Seven neighborhoods are losing access to the fastest-growing sport in the country. Those include Soundview, Gilman, West Magnolia, Rainier Beach, Alki, High Point, and Brighton Courts.

Greenwood pickleball player Karen Deyerle tells us she and her group play multiple times a week, and they can’t imagine losing other court access in the city.

“It’s so social, it gets people moving, and gets people outside, it’s so inclusive,” Deyerle said.

Player Jeremy Pilgrim-Stoppel said cutting courts at the beginning of Seattle’s warm weather season is not the way to go.

“It feels like a slap in the face to all pickleball players,” said Pilgrim-Stoppel.

Right now, Seattle Parks and Recreation’s Outdoor Sports Strategy plan shows that many courts are used for tennis and pickleball; this plan would separate the two sports.

Park officials say: “By switching to dedicated courts, SPR can better support peak play times, provide more opportunities for free open play, and reduce conflicts between racquet sports and different types of pickleball play.”

Players say even before those closures, players were struggling for court time.

“You’ll have about 100 people there, you’ll play a game for 15 minutes, then wait 40 minutes, then play, then wait 40, that is the flow of how it goes,” Pilgrim-Stoppel said.

Seattle Parks and Recreation tells us that over the next five years, they’ll restore the 36 pickleball courts across Seattle.

“Don’t cut the pickleball courts and say, ‘Well, by 2030 or so we hope to have more courts,’” Deyerle said.

The Seattle Metro Pickleball Association is trying to stop that plan with a petition. If successful, they’re asking for a pause and changes to the project.

You can sign that petition here.

Seattle Parks and Rec is holding public input meetings and promoting a survey to discuss the project. You can find that information here.

©2026 Cox Media Group