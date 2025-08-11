Vick’s Burger Shack in Sultan destroyed by fire

SULTAN, Wash. — A popular restaurant in Sultan is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed the shop.

Vick’s Burger Shack has been around for over a decade – and on August 9, around midnight, it went up in flames.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Jennifer Vick has started an online fundraiser to help cover the costs of rebuilding. At last check, it has raised just over $15,000.

She says that the building owner didn’t carry insurance on the structure, so now she’s working to find out more about whether anything will be covered – or if they’re on the hook for paying for everything.

KIRO 7’s Jason Sloss is speaking with the owners about what’s next for them – now that their livelihood has melted to the ground.

