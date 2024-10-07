Vice-presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz to visit for Hunts Point fundraiser

SEATTLE — Election Day is less than a month away, and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will arrive in Seattle Monday night.

The trip is part of a final fundraising push.

Walz is scheduled to land at Boeing field at 8:45 p.m. Monday.

He will attend a private fundraiser in the exclusive Eastside suburb of Hunt’s Point Tuesday morning.

Though his travels could affect traffic, he’ll make no public appearances during his quick trip.

Still, drivers can expect rolling closures similar to when President Biden visited in May.

Walz’s motorcade will force ramp closures along highways since he’ll travel across Lake Washington for the fundraiser.

He is slated to be in the Hunts Point area, north of Bellevue, by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The trip to Washington will be his first since he was picked to be Presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ running mate.

Walz is expected to be in Sacramento, Calif. by 12:30 p.m.

