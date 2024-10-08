Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz arrives for fundraiser, drivers may see slowdowns

SEATTLE — With Election Day less than a month away, Democratic vice-presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz arrived in Seattle Monday night.

The trip is part of a final fundraising push, and he could be met by protesters.

Walz is attending a private fundraiser in the exclusive Eastside suburb of Hunts Point Tuesday morning.

A group of Seattle activists say they will protest his visit and gather at the Hunts Point Roundabout, citing comments he made about Israel during the recent debate. They’ll also raise concerns about his performance and policies as governor.

Meanwhile, the Walz motorcade could mean some traffic jams during the morning rush hour.

He is staying in downtown Seattle and is slated to be in the Hunts Point area, north of Bellevue, by 9 a.m.

For security, we don’t know his exact route, but there could be heavy traffic around Interstate 5 or State Route 520.

Though his travels could affect traffic, he’ll make no public appearances during his quick trip.

His trip to Washington will be the first since he was chosen as Presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ running mate.

Walz is expected to be in Sacramento, Calif. by 12:30 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group