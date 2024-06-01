Vice President Kamala Harris visits Seattle

SEATTLE — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Seattle for a fundraising event on Saturday afternoon.

Update 3:23 p.m. Northbound Interstate 5 is closed south of Albro. Washington State troopers tell drivers to expect the closure to last approximately 30 minutes.

Vice President Harris is landing at King County International Airport and is scheduled to head straight to the event.

The Washington State Department of Transportation warned drivers of traffic delays and added travel times.

KIRO 7 is at the location of her fundraiser and will be posting live updates of her visit here.

The Vice President Harris visit to #Seattle this afternoon/evening could mean traffic delays in the area. People should plan for road closures and added travel times. As a reminder, we don't have details of the travels to share & don't control the routes. https://t.co/hPDWJ0SsIe — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 1, 2024





