STANWOOD, Wash. — A man was killed in a crash in Stanwood on Monday, and detectives said his vehicle was partially bent around a tree.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Marine Drive, near the Warm Beach Camp and Conference Center. This area is in an unincorporated area of Stanwood.

When first responders arrived, they found the 33-year-old man dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

No one else was in the vehicle.

