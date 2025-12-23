Vehicle of interest impounded in death of Washington State Patrol trooper

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department says it has impounded a vehicle of interest that they believe was involved in a deadly crash that killed a trooper with the Washington State Patrol.

The department says it spent the last 24 hours searching for the dark-colored pickup truck. They have not shared any further details about where they found it or who it belongs to.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting was killed on Friday night while responding to a crash on SR-509. She was hit by a car on the on-ramp from Port of Tacoma Road.

The initial impact caused the trooper to be thrown into the right travel lane. A short time later, a second vehicle, the dark-colored pickup truck, hit her and kept going.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Police ask that anyone who witnessed it, observed the vehicle of interest, or may have dash-camera footage from southbound SR-509 in the area of Port of Tacoma Road from that night to contact investigators.

Tips can be directed to the Tacoma Police Department through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

