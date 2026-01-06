Vehicle crashes into building in Gig Harbor, causes gas leak

GiG HARBOR, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Gig Harbor Police and Fire crews are on scene after a vehicle crashed into a building in the 4700 block of Point Fosdick Drive, causing a gas leak.

“This is an evolving situation,” police said in a post on Facebook. “For everyone’s safety, we ask motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes while emergency personnel work to secure the scene, treat injuries, and address the gas leak.”

Puget Sound Energy responded and contained the gas leak.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as first responders work to manage the incident and ensure the safety of those involved and the surrounding area,” police said.

